Progressive Investment Management Corp Sells 88 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Progressive Investment Management Corp cut its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for about 2.9% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 128.6% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $396.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $416.08 and a 200-day moving average of $415.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.40.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

