Progressive Investment Management Corp Has $4.17 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Progressive Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises 1.5% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.65.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $200.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.80. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

