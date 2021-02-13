Private Advisory Group LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Private Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,083 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $54.21. 1,244,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,381. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.94. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.38 and a twelve month high of $58.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

