Private Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,947 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 5,591 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $50.45. 638,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,569. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

