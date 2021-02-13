Private Advisory Group LLC Takes $546,000 Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Saia by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Saia by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Saia by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Saia by 7.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $633,242.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,016,230.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAIA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Saia in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Saia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.43.

Shares of SAIA traded up $5.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.95. 242,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,943. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.46 and a 12 month high of $207.21.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

