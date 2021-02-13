Private Advisory Group LLC Sells 910 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Private Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,608 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Tesla by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,947 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in Tesla by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Tesla by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 326,716 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $230,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Tesla by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 480 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total value of $3,231,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,933 shares of company stock valued at $111,362,433 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $816.12. 23,768,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,906,986. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $804.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,638.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.61.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

