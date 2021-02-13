Private Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Private Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.1% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,846,000 after acquiring an additional 63,728 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,293,000 after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,368,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,713,000 after acquiring an additional 49,128 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 676,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $994,206,000 after purchasing an additional 37,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $8.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,104.11. 855,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $2,123.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,850.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1,675.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

