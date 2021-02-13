Private Advisory Group LLC Purchases 735 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,335 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.8% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,293 shares of company stock worth $11,207,401. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $4.83 on Friday, hitting $328.24. 2,760,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,553,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

