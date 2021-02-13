Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,327 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.6% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 20,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

JPM stock opened at $141.25 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $142.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

