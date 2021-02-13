Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 120.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,326 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $136,990,000 after buying an additional 823,174 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,964,000 after buying an additional 772,523 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,304,000 after purchasing an additional 685,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,801,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $223,530,000 after purchasing an additional 623,440 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.94.

DIS stock opened at $187.67 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $193.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

