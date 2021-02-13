Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Short Interest Up 103.6% in January

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 103.6% from the January 14th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 776,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQFT opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81. Presidio Property Trust has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $10.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQFT. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000.

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

