Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) CAO Buys $37,100.00 in Stock

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) CAO Susan Hollander acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $47,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PW opened at $43.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a current ratio of 10.24. Power REIT has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $46.21.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Power REIT in the third quarter worth about $396,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Power REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $964,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Power REIT by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.