Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%.

POOL traded up $7.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $337.84. 859,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,536. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $365.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 0.72. Pool has a 1 year low of $160.35 and a 1 year high of $401.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.67.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

