Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%.

POOL traded up $7.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $337.84. 859,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,536. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $365.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 0.72. Pool has a 1 year low of $160.35 and a 1 year high of $401.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.67.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

