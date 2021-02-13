Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.01-9.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.25.

NASDAQ POOL traded up $7.95 on Friday, hitting $337.84. The stock had a trading volume of 859,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,536. Pool has a one year low of $160.35 and a one year high of $401.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $365.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.11.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

POOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $302.67.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

