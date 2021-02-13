Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) (LON:POLY) Receives GBX 1,977.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) (LON:POLY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,977.80 ($25.84).

POLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) from GBX 2,580 ($33.71) to GBX 2,310 ($30.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) from GBX 2,225 ($29.07) to GBX 2,480 ($32.40) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) alerts:

Shares of LON POLY traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,610.50 ($21.04). 787,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,491. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,682.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,765.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.50. Polymetal International plc has a one year low of GBX 990.20 ($12.94) and a one year high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24).

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.