Plutus PowerGen (LON:PPG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Plutus PowerGen Plc (LON:PPG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.04. Plutus PowerGen shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 14,501,834 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.16 million and a PE ratio of -0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Plutus PowerGen Company Profile (LON:PPG)

Plutus PowerGen Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates flexible standby electricity generation sites in the United Kingdom. The company sells its power to national energy suppliers. Plutus PowerGen Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

