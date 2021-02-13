Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the January 14th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.0 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLSQF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Plus500 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Plus500 from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Plus500 alerts:

OTCMKTS:PLSQF remained flat at $$18.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average is $18.64. Plus500 has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $21.10.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.