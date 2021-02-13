Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Playtika’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Playtika in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Playtika in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.30.

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. Playtika has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $36.06.

In other news, major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,975,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games worldwide. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

