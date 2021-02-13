Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 51.96% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $4.41 on Friday. Pixelworks has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.21.

In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 34,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $128,165.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,178,035.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

