Piper Sandler Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Simon Property Group in a report issued on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.16 EPS.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Argus cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $109.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $142.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 718.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,750,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at $373,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

