Piper Sandler Raises Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $88.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Lyft from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.39.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $59.40.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $72,909.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $15,474,819.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 864,243 shares of company stock valued at $43,191,175 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

