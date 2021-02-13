Piper Sandler Increases The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $435.00

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $370.00 to $435.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on COO. Zacks Investment Research raised The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.07.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $385.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $370.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.35. The Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $391.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,329,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $785,229,000 after acquiring an additional 753,466 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,756,000 after buying an additional 112,257 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 636,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $231,357,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 540,935 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $182,360,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 469,886 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $158,408,000 after buying an additional 39,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

