Piper Sandler Comments on Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:WEE)

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (TSE:WEE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions in a report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.14). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wavefront Technology Solutions’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

