Piper Sandler Comments on Aligos Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.55) per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aligos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGS opened at $25.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.82. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $37.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

