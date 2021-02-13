Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will earn $1.63 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.70. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.68.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $132.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.17. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.70, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $147.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $617,050.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,285.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,231,486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,848,603,000 after acquiring an additional 143,293 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $316,332,000 after acquiring an additional 397,546 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217,517 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 122,413 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,701,108 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $193,739,000 after purchasing an additional 108,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,001,627 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $86,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.