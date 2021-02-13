Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) PT Raised to $11.30

Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $11.30 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

PINWF has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.66.

Shares of OTCMKTS PINWF opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $8.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

