Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) CAO Sells $180,000.00 in Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adriana Zenia Carpenter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 2,500 shares of Ping Identity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00.

PING opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.02. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -517.86, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PING. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth $39,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PING. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pritchard Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ping Identity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

