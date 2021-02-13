Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Hits New 1-Year High at $206.20

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $206.20 and last traded at $204.00, with a volume of 25064 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $199.61.

Several analysts recently commented on PDD shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.84.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.60 and a 200-day moving average of $121.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $218.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.57. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.44) EPS. Pinduoduo’s quarterly revenue was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

