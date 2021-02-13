Pillar (PLR) Price Reaches $0.0240 on Exchanges

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last week, Pillar has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. Pillar has a market cap of $6.22 million and $121,706.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar token can now be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00065189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.29 or 0.01059635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00054951 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,643.90 or 0.05622326 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00026724 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00019033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Pillar (PLR) is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io

Pillar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

