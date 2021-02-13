PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PHX Minerals Inc. is an oil and natural gas mineral company. Its property principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico and Arkansas. PHX Minerals Inc., formerly known as PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC., is based in OKLAHOMA CITY. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PHX Minerals from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

NYSE:PHX opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.21. PHX Minerals has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $6.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 78.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PHX Minerals will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHX. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in PHX Minerals by 44.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 309.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 36,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 11,297 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned perpetual ownership of 252,443 net mineral acres; leased 17,091 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,510 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 125 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

