PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Shares Up 8.2%

Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) shot up 8.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.31. 160,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 205,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PHX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PHX Minerals from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $74.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 78.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned perpetual ownership of 252,443 net mineral acres; leased 17,091 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,510 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 125 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

