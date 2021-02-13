Phoneum Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,477.00 (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 43.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Phoneum has a total market cap of $322,629.43 and $14,477.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoneum token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Phoneum has traded up 227.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00064596 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.12 or 0.01070170 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006985 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00054897 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.37 or 0.05625333 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00026963 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00019193 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00034734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

About Phoneum

Phoneum (CRYPTO:PHT) is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Phoneum Token Trading

Phoneum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

