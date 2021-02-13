PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ PHAS opened at $4.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.74. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $542,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,134,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 52,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 42,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

