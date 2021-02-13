Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Short Interest Update

Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 334.0% from the January 14th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,287,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PGAS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 952,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,367. Petrogress has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.
About Petrogress
