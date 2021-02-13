Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Short Interest Update

Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 334.0% from the January 14th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,287,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PGAS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 952,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,367. Petrogress has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

Get Petrogress alerts:

About Petrogress

Petrogress, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated merchant of petroleum products. The company operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Midstream segments. The Upstream segment in engaged in exploration, and production of crude oil in West Africa. It supplies and trades in light petroleum fuel oil, refined oil products, and other petrochemical products to local refineries in West Africa and Mediterranean countries.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrogress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrogress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.