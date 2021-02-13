Peter W. May Sells 184,127 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $10,220,889.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Peter W. May also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mondelez International alerts:

On Tuesday, February 9th, Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of Mondelez International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.96. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 542,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,700,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.