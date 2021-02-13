Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €175.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €175.00 ($205.88) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €178.00 ($209.41) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Barclays set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €174.45 ($205.24).

RI stock opened at €159.30 ($187.41) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €157.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of €149.59. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

