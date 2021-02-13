PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $133.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

