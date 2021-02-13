Peony Trading Up 588.5% Over Last Week (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 50.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Peony token can currently be bought for about $0.0884 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Peony has traded up 588.5% against the US dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $585,726.88 and $16,649.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00048448 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000093 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,625,667 tokens. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.