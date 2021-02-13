Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.84

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.84 and traded as high as $23.72. Penns Woods Bancorp shares last traded at $23.01, with a volume of 66,528 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $162.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.04 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 18.60%.

In other Penns Woods Bancorp news, President Brian L. Knepp bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.20 per share, for a total transaction of $39,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 7,070 shares in the company, valued at $156,954. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 61,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 322.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

About Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.