Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) CEO Sells $10,546.02 in Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,858 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $10,546.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,929.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $412.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The coal producer reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($1.05). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 62.27%. The business had revenue of $737.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.12) EPS. Peabody Energy’s revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 323,645 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,907 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 16,370 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 59,679 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 26,927 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BTU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

