PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.99

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.99 and traded as low as $5.65. PCCW shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 1,134 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.277 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from PCCW’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10.

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

