PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

PBFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

Shares of NYSE PBFX opened at $11.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $686.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.79. PBF Logistics has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 40.23%. Analysts predict that PBF Logistics will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is 60.30%.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $95,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 25,300 shares of company stock worth $228,285. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Logistics in the third quarter worth $204,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. Institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.