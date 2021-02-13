PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Up 8.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) shot up 8.2% on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $8.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. PBF Energy traded as high as $10.63 and last traded at $10.55. 7,844,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 7,738,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.96.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 669,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 215,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

