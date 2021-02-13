Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Paycom Software updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $412.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $163.42 and a 52-week high of $471.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $421.46 and a 200 day moving average of $365.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.69, for a total value of $430,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,520 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $488.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $411.39.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

