Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is Alley Co LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Alley Co LLC grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 624,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for approximately 3.8% of Alley Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $58,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 857.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,482,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,522. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.76. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,114 shares of company stock worth $13,840,001 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

