Paxos Standard Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $675.16 million and approximately $201.08 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Paxos Standard has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.39 or 0.00178842 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 675,099,791 coins. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

