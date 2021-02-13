Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 784 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 162.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000.

NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $92.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.31. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $39.81 and a 52-week high of $92.27.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

