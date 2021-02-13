Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 450 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,142,000 after purchasing an additional 150,482 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,587,000 after purchasing an additional 254,731 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 657,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 39,089 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,161,000 after buying an additional 26,058 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 388,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,445,000 after buying an additional 145,489 shares during the period.

BATS:NEAR opened at $50.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.14. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30.

