Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,741 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,780 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

COG opened at $18.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

