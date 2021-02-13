Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,394 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Unum Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 63.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new stake in Unum Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $24.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. Unum Group has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $30.39.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unum Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

